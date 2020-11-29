Police: 2 shot, 1 fatally near Halyard and Garfield

article

Two people were shot, one fatally, near Halyard Street and Garfield Avenue in Milwaukee Sunday evening, Nov. 29.

It happened around 5 p.m.

Police said a woman was killed.

The second victim is a man, police said.

Investigators are looking into what may have led to this shooting. No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police.