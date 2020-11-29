Expand / Collapse search

Police: 2 shot, 1 fatally near Halyard and Garfield

By Katie DeLong
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot, one fatally, near Halyard Street and Garfield Avenue in Milwaukee Sunday evening, Nov. 29.

It happened around 5 p.m.

Police said a woman was killed. 

The second victim is a man, police said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Investigators are looking into what may have led to this shooting. No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police.