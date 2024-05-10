Mount Pleasant missing man last seen in Kenosha

article

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 30-year-old man.

Officials say Phillip Leonardo was last seen at GNT Jewelry Loan in Kenosha around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, April 29.

Leonardo is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown, shaved hair.

If you have information that could help locate Leonardo, you are urged to call Mount Pleasant police at 262-884-0454. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via e-mail through racine.crimestoppersweb.com.