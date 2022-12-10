Mount Mary 'Sister to Sister' brings generations together

Two generations came together Saturday, Dec. 10 to share stories and skills in a new Mount Mary University group.

A warm welcome and lots of laughter welcome any new member of "Sister to Sister." The group links students with nuns who live next door at Trinity Woods.

"They’re very creative. They’re very eager to want to engage," said Sister Susan Adrians with the School Sisters of Notre Dame. She met with three students Saturday.

"We have about 12 sisters and 12 students – so one sister with one student," said co-President Ana Sofia Ocampo. "It’s something emotional and very connecting. I kind of want other people to experience that as well."

"Something I’ve learned from the sisters are how much they know and wise choices they made. Some have regret here and there," co-President Sonia Fulgencio said.

Sister to Sister program at Mount Mary University

The nuns and students are taking this time to learn from one another. Students even go as far as teaching nuns how to use Google Drive.

"Google Drive – so now I’m learning how to get on Google Drive," said Adrians.

"They’re really funny. They have a lot of great stories," said Fulgencio.

The nuns feel grateful to have connected with students.

"Each one that I heard of the sisters and happy they are very, very happy," said Adrians.

To help forge the connection, Sister to Sister meets monthly at Trinity Woods in Milwaukee. The groups said there is a waiting list for more one-on-one pairings.