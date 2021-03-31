Motion seeks to 'tax' Trump for Wisconsin election challenge costs

article

A motion filed with the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin on Wednesday, March 31 seeks payment from former President Donald Trump and his attorneys for "significant" costs incurred by Wisconsin taxpayers after the 2020 election.

According to court documents, Gov. Tony Evers is motioning the court to "tax" Trump and his attorneys roughly $144,000 for costs related to the former president's legal challenges of Wisconsin's election.

Trump and his legal team challenged election results in Wisconsin and other states through the courts, seeking to overturn the election's outcome.

The documents describe the Trump legal team's attempts as "bereft of legal or factual basis" and "meritless." It claims the governor had no choice but to engage and defend the state's election results in the face of litigation.

In December, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin rejected Trump's case. The justices' ruling came the same day a federal judge dismissed another Trump lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss in the state.

Trump sought to have more than 221,000 ballots disqualified in Milwaukee and Milwaukee counties -- wanting to disqualify absentee ballots cast early and in-person, saying there wasn’t a proper written request made for the ballots. The former president also sought to toss absentee ballots cast by people who claimed "indefinitely confined" status, absentee ballots collected by poll workers at Madison parks and absentee ballots where clerks filled in missing information on ballot envelopes.

President Joe Biden ultimately won the state by about 20,000 votes after recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

