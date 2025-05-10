Mother nearly killed, Milwaukee family hoping for closure years later

The Brief In 2017, a hit-and-run driver nearly killed a mother the morning before Mother's Day. As she battles health challenges, the family is still waiting for closure. In the eight years since the near-death experience, no one has been arrested.



It has been eight years since a hit-and-run driver nearly killed a Milwaukee mother on the morning before Mother's Day. As she battles health challenges and time becomes more and more precious, her family is still waiting for closure in the form of an arrest.

Hit-and-run

The backstory:

Loved ones call Amorita Ivy a survivor. She was grabbing groceries from her car on Lovers Lane when police said a driver hit her and took off in 2017.

"My daughter called me, screaming and hollering," said family member Naco Dye. "My heart just dropped. I was like, what?"

Ivy lost a leg and her voice box after that near-death experience. Surgeons have operated on her more than 150 times. And in that time, no one has been arrested.

Amorita Ivy

"It’s very painful, like I said, physically and emotionally," Ivy said.

"It didn’t shatter her, but at the same time, whoever you are, you need to do right," said Dye. "It's been a long time."

Health challenges

Dig deeper:

Every Mother's Day, the family comes together to celebrate Ivy's story of survival. But Dye said, this year, time is extra precious: Ivy is battling Stage 5 kidney disease.

This Mother's Day, Dye hopes Ivy and the family will get the gift of closure they've hoped for since the day that changed everything.

Naco Dye

What you can do:

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department with questions about Ivy's case but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.

If you know anything that could help find the person responsible, the family asks that you call MPD.

The family is also inviting the community to meet Ivy at a Mother's Day event this Sunday, May 11.

The event will take place at 7320 W. Florist Ave. at 3 p.m. – $25 will get you food and drinks. Questions can be texted to Ivy at 262-693-7503.