Morning accident on I-41 near Lomira shuts down southbound lanes
LOMIRA, Wis. - An early morning accident on I-41 near Lomira shut down all southbound lanes for two hours on Thursday, Nov. 30.
The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the accident involved an ambulance, however no one was injured.
All southbound lanes between County Road B in Fond du Lac County and State Highway 67 in Dodge County were closed.
A FOX6 photographer at the scene noted multiple cars in the ditch.
Vehicle with front end damage
The lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m.
FOX6 has reached out to law enforcement to learn more about the accident and if anyone was injured.