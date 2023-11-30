Morning accident on I-41 near Lomira shuts down southbound lanes

article

An early morning accident on I-41 near Lomira shut down all southbound lanes for two hours on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the accident involved an ambulance, however no one was injured.

All southbound lanes between County Road B in Fond du Lac County and State Highway 67 in Dodge County were closed.

A FOX6 photographer at the scene noted multiple cars in the ditch.

Vehicle with front end damage

The lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m.

FOX6 has reached out to law enforcement to learn more about the accident and if anyone was injured.