Double fatal crash; Dodge County crews investigate

Crews are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-41 near Lomira on Wednesday, Nov. 29 that left two people dead.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said a 2011 Subaru SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-41 when it struck a 2008 Honda minivan head-on.

Officials said the driver of the Subaru was an 82-year-old female from Campbellsport, Wis. and the driver of the Honda minivan was a 34-year-old male from Oshkosh, Wis.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The southbound lanes of I-41 were shut down and the crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

Several local crews assisted at the scene.