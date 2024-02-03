Wisconsin bank fraud suspect sought to cash fake $2K check: sheriff

article

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say tried to cash a fraudulent check on Jan. 25 – and may be in southeast Wisconsin.

The suspect went into National Exchange Bank in Montello, the sheriff's office said, and tried to cash a check for $2,260. The check said it was from a drywall business in Pardeeville, but the bank later determined the check, account and business name listed were all fraudulent.

The sheriff's office said the man did provide a driver's license and social security number card with the same name as the one listed on the check – ""Pedro Luis Tosado Luis Jr."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Through its investigation, the sheriff's office determined a suspect vehicle was seen on surveillance footage in the Waukesha and Mount Pleasant areas on Thursday, Feb. 1. That vehicle is described as a gray Nissan Maxima with Georgia license plates CVU-5334.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marquette County Sheriff's Office at 608-297-2115 or email Deputy Beahm.