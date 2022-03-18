Monitoring wastewater for COVID: Wisconsin DHS provides update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is monitoring wastewater across the state to look for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 – and provided an update on Friday, March 18.

Wastewater surveillance is used for the early detection of COVID-19 within a community. A news release says while wastewater monitoring does not replace traditional COVID-19 testing, it can provide a broader understanding of COVID-19 activity.

In collaboration with the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, DHS has been monitoring wastewater since June 2020 -- and now contributes to national surveillance of wastewater by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.

Advertisement



