Expand / Collapse search

Monitoring wastewater for COVID: Wisconsin DHS provides update

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is monitoring wastewater across the state to look for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 – and provided an update on Friday, March 18. 

Wastewater surveillance is used for the early detection of COVID-19 within a community. A news release says while wastewater monitoring does not replace traditional COVID-19 testing, it can provide a broader understanding of COVID-19 activity.

In collaboration with the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, DHS has been monitoring wastewater since June 2020 -- and now contributes to national surveillance of wastewater by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Monitoring wastewater for COVID: Wisconsin DHS provides update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is monitoring wastewater across the state to look for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 – and is providing an update on the status of this monitoring.

This is a developing story.

Jobs at American Family Field; hiring event set for March 22
article

Jobs at American Family Field; hiring event set for March 22

There are plenty of employment opportunities for the upcoming season at American Family Field. A range of positions are available in food service, parking operations and cleaning services.

2022 Traveling Beer Garden schedule announced
article

2022 Traveling Beer Garden schedule announced

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director Guy Smith, Sprecher Brewery Chief Commercial Officer announced the 2022 schedule in a news conference Friday, March 18.

Miller High Life Theatre, Pabst Theater Group partnership
article

Miller High Life Theatre, Pabst Theater Group partnership

The Wisconsin Center District’s Board of Directors approved a five-year agreement in which the Pabst Theater Group will serve as the exclusive booker and operator for public, ticketed entertainment events held at the Miller High Life Theatre. 


 