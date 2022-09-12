MMSD combined sewer overflow initiated due to heavy rainfall

article

Heavy rainfall in southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and early Monday, Sept. 12 prompted the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) to initiate a combined sewer overflow around midnight. Officials noted on the MMSD website that this effort is "to reduce the risk of wastewater backing up into homes and businesses" in the Milwaukee area.

You can monitor updated rainfall storm totals on FOX6Now.com.

Based on the data on the MMSD website, this would be the first overflow of 2022.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.