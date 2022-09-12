Expand / Collapse search

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals.

Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:

  • Racine, 8.1
  • Caledonia, 7.5
  • Waukesha, 7.48
  • Franklin, 6.06
  • Big Bend, 6.0
  • Kenosha, 5.0
  • Germantown, 4.91
  • East Troy, 4.5
  • Franklin, 4.4
  • Pell Lake, 4.19
  • South Milwaukee 4.14
  • Greendale, 4.0
  • Mequon, 4.0
  • Oak Creek 3.99
  • Lake Geneva, 3.97
  • Jefferson, 3.86
  • Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 3.67
  • Eagle, 3.57
  • Wind Lake, 3.5
  • Sullivan, 3.47
  • Waterloo, 3.33
  • Menomonee Falls, 3.27
  • Sturtevant, 3.18
  • Butler, 3.17
  • Delavan, 3.0
  • Greenfield, 2.99
  • Port Washington, 2.92
  • West Allis, 2.89
  • Lake Mills, 2.85
  • Brown Deer, 2.82
  • Beloit, 2.76
  • Rubicon, 2.75
  • Cedarburg, 2.7
  • Genoa City, 2.64
  • Mukwonago, 2.55
  • Pleasant Prairie, 2.51
  • Waterford, 2.49
  • Lannon, 2.37
  • Thiensville, 2.18
  • Muskego, 2.16
  • Burlington, 2.16
  • Oconomowoc, 2.14
  • Hales Corners, 2.13
  • West Milwaukee, 2.07
  • Browns Lake, 2.0
  • Brookfield, 1.66
  • Elkhorn, 1.5
  • North Prairie, 1.42
  • Dousman, 1.33
  • Hartland, 1.25

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA