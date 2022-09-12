Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals.
Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:
- Racine, 8.1
- Caledonia, 7.5
- Waukesha, 7.48
- Franklin, 6.06
- Big Bend, 6.0
- Kenosha, 5.0
- Germantown, 4.91
- East Troy, 4.5
- Franklin, 4.4
- Pell Lake, 4.19
- South Milwaukee 4.14
- Greendale, 4.0
- Mequon, 4.0
- Oak Creek 3.99
- Lake Geneva, 3.97
- Jefferson, 3.86
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 3.67
- Eagle, 3.57
- Wind Lake, 3.5
- Sullivan, 3.47
- Waterloo, 3.33
- Menomonee Falls, 3.27
- Sturtevant, 3.18
- Butler, 3.17
- Delavan, 3.0
- Greenfield, 2.99
- Port Washington, 2.92
- West Allis, 2.89
- Lake Mills, 2.85
- Brown Deer, 2.82
- Beloit, 2.76
- Rubicon, 2.75
- Cedarburg, 2.7
- Genoa City, 2.64
- Mukwonago, 2.55
- Pleasant Prairie, 2.51
- Waterford, 2.49
- Lannon, 2.37
- Thiensville, 2.18
- Muskego, 2.16
- Burlington, 2.16
- Oconomowoc, 2.14
- Hales Corners, 2.13
- West Milwaukee, 2.07
- Browns Lake, 2.0
- Brookfield, 1.66
- Elkhorn, 1.5
- North Prairie, 1.42
- Dousman, 1.33
- Hartland, 1.25
