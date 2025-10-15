❤️ U MITCH: Sign seen by millions during Brewers-Cubs game stirs curiosity

The Brief A sign reading "❤️ U MITCH" behind home plate at a Brewers vs. Cubs playoff game sparked a mystery. "Mitch" is Mitch Romasko, a lifelong Brewers fan currently battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The sign, created by a friend, led to his family sharing his story, which prompted friends and Brewers fans to donate over $10,000 to his GoFundMe.



As hometown baseball fans celebrated a Brewers victory over the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, a mystery emerged.

Who is Mitch?

With everything on the line in the National League Division Series against the Cubs, the Brewers pulled off a 3-1 victory before a sold-out hometown crowd. But the real grand slam was the sign right behind the plate. A sign that popped up frequently during the game read simply, "❤️ U MITCH."

It goes baseball fans, viewers, social media and FOX6 News wondering – who is Mitch?

"He’s a fighter," said Christine Romasko, Mitch's wife.

Christine Romasko

FOX6 News found out Mitch Romasko is battling a rare blood cancer known as AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia). The 64-year-old has been in and out of the hospital. In January, he had a bone marrow transplant. The donor was his daughter.

On Saturday, during that baseball game, Mitch, a lifelong Brewers fan, was back in the intensive care unit.

Mitch Romasko

"It’s very much a roller coaster and unpredictable," said Ashley Romasko, Mitch's daughter.

Friends show support

Mitch's close friend, Peter Bartolone, wanted to show his support. He came up with the sign idea – and it scored big online.

"We had no idea that such a random sign and act of kindness would go, touch a lot of people’s hearts after that," Ashley said.

Ashley Romasko

With all the buzz about Mitch, Ashley decided this was the moment to share his story. After she posted on Instagram, fans stepped up to the plate, donating to the family's GoFundMe.

"Our Brewers fans are just amazing people. And it says so much about the people in Wisconsin rallying around the sport and taking the opportunity to make it fun and supportive outside of just showing up for the game," Ashley said.

In just a few days, people donated more than $10,000.

"It’s just so humbling. It really is," Christine said.

Mitch Romasko

FOX6 News reached out to Peter, the friend who held that sign. He chose not to go on camera, but said the support for his friend is overwhelming.