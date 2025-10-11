Expand / Collapse search

Brewers-Cubs score: NLDS Game 5 underway in Milwaukee

Published  October 11, 2025 7:02pm CDT
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after a solo home run in the first inning during game five of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on Octobe

The Brief

    • The Brewers host the Cubs in a must-win NLDS Game 5 on Saturday.
    • Milwaukee jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Chicago evened the series.
    • The winner will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs face off Saturday in a must-win Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

The backstory:

The Brewers got a 9-3 Game 1 win Saturday and 7-3 Game 2 win Monday. Chicago won Game 3 on Wednesday night, 4-3, before taking Game 4 with a 6-0 shutout on Thursday.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies in extra innings on Thursday night to advance to the National League Championship Series.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st quarter:

  • William Contreras homers to center field. Brewers 1, Cubs 0

2nd quarter:

  • Seiya Suzuki homers to center field. Brewers 1, Cubs 1

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Brewers, MLB and FOX Sports. The Associated Press contributed.

