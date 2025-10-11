Brewers-Cubs score: NLDS Game 5 underway in Milwaukee

article

The Brief The Brewers host the Cubs in a must-win NLDS Game 5 on Saturday. Milwaukee jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Chicago evened the series. The winner will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.



The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs face off Saturday in a must-win Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

The backstory:

The Brewers got a 9-3 Game 1 win Saturday and 7-3 Game 2 win Monday. Chicago won Game 3 on Wednesday night, 4-3, before taking Game 4 with a 6-0 shutout on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies in extra innings on Thursday night to advance to the National League Championship Series.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st quarter:

William Contreras homers to center field. Brewers 1, Cubs 0

2nd quarter:

Seiya Suzuki homers to center field. Brewers 1, Cubs 1

