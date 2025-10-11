Brewers-Cubs score: NLDS Game 5 underway in Milwaukee
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs face off Saturday in a must-win Game 5 of the National League Division Series.
The backstory:
The Brewers got a 9-3 Game 1 win Saturday and 7-3 Game 2 win Monday. Chicago won Game 3 on Wednesday night, 4-3, before taking Game 4 with a 6-0 shutout on Thursday.
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies in extra innings on Thursday night to advance to the National League Championship Series.
Scoring summary
By the numbers:
1st quarter:
- William Contreras homers to center field. Brewers 1, Cubs 0
2nd quarter:
- Seiya Suzuki homers to center field. Brewers 1, Cubs 1
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Brewers, MLB and FOX Sports. The Associated Press contributed.