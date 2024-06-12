Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

What does it mean if somebody is critically missing?

Milwaukee police officer Keyona Vines said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

"We try to look for them before we put them on the media," Vines said. "It could be if a person is suicidal, it can be a military vet who may have PTSD."

Vines said it could be a kidnapping, someone who has a medical condition with life-saving medication or someone with cognitive disabilities. Then, it's the Department of Justice that determines if an Amber Alert or Silver Alert should be issued for that critically missing person.

"That’s the key word – they have to be in danger for an Amber Alert to be issued," Vines said.

A new law was put in place after 5-year-old Prince McCree was missing and later found dead in a dumpster in Milwaukee. It allows emergency alerts for missing children like McCree – who do not meet the stricter criteria for an Amber Alert, who cannot get home without help, or are younger than 10.

"There is no time restraint – if it’s an Amber Alert we want to get that out right away," Vines said.

When investigators find a critically missing person, we do not always know where they were located.

"We also have to understand that these people have rights, and they may not want all their information out," Vines said.

MPD said if you are reporting a missing person, be prepared to answer question and know you do not have to wait 24 hours.

The MPD has more information on the different kinds of alerts on their website.

More information on missing persons can also be found on the MPD’s website.