Missing Oak Creek woman last seen July 31

Oak Creek police are asking for help in locating 53-year-old Kristin Pawelko.

According to police, her family has not seen or heard from her since July 31, 2021 when she was in the City of New Berlin.

Kristin PawelkoPhotos: Oak Creek Police

Kristin is 53 years old, 5'4" and approximately 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing khaki capri style pants, a grey v-neck top, and tennis shoes. Her hair was in a ponytail and she wears glasses.

She drives a gray in color 2017 Ford Escape with Wisconsin license plate #221YJN.

If you have any information as to Kristin Pawelko's whereabouts please call the Oak Creek Police Department at our general phone number 414-762-8200 or Det. Brett Mendola at 414-766-7629.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android