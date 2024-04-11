Missing Milwaukee woman Sade Robinson's co-workers share grief

Ten days after her disappearance, the quest for answers continues into 19-year-old Sade Robinson’s whereabouts.

Quincy Alexander works at Pizza Shuttle on Milwaukee's east side. For nearly four years he’s called Robinson a co-worker and friend.

"It’s heartbreaking," he said. "My heart just dropped. I seen all my coworkers crying."

Robinson was last seen April 1 in the Brewers Hill neighborhood. The next day, authorities said a severed leg was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy.

Sade Robinson missing sign

Days later, Milwaukee police said there were three separate cases of a body part and human remains being discovered in the area of 31st and Galena.

Investigators have not said if the cases are linked, nor if there is a connection to Robinson’s disappearance.

FOX6 News was present when Robinson’s family found a blanket near the 31st and Galena Playground, and later more evidence in Cudahy, possibly connected to the severed leg.

Mark Gold is the former owner of Pizza Shuttle. He said Robsinson had invited him to her graduation from Milwaukee Area Technical College next month.

"I’m numb. You don’t ever think about somebody missing," Gold said. "One of the employees texted me that she was worried about Sade a day after she missed her shift. Sometimes people do that, but not Sade."

Quincy Alexander and Sade Robinson

He said the staff is struggling.

"I think they are just distraught and they’re just trying to keep it together," he said.

Although connections remain unknown, with 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson a person of interest in the severed leg case due back in court Friday, April 12, many are awaiting answers.

Police searching

Robinson's family told FOX6 News they were invited to Anderson's hearing that occurred Tuesday, April 9. Police have not shared how he became a person of interest in the case.

He also has not been charged.

"I don’t know what I hope," Gold said. "What good is coming of any of this? I just feel for her family."