Missing Milwaukee teen; police seek help

Milwaukee police are looking for a missing teenage girl.

Police said 13-year-old Diamond Hernandez was last seen at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 near 14th and Cleveland.

She is described as 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and flared jeans.

Police said she is not considered critically missing at this time.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the MPD at (414) 935-7222.