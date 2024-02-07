Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near Washington Park

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing man. James Bond was last in contact with his family on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 4.

It is believed he was last seen in the area of Washington Park in Milwaukee.

Bond is described as a 29-year-old man, 6’2"tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair. It is unknown at this time what Bond was last wearing, but he normally wears layers of dark clothing.