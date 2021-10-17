Missing Milwaukee man last seen near 108th and Hampton

article

Milwaukee police need help to locate a missing man last seen on Oct. 9 near 108th and Hampton.

Charles Thomas, 20, left a home in that area and did not return, according to police.

He is a Black man, standing 6' tall and weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It's not known what he was wearing when he disappeared.

Charles Thomas

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.