Missing Milwaukee boy, police investigate

article

Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police said Triston Thompson was last seen around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 near 62nd and Carmen.

He is described as 4-foot 1-inches, 73 pounds and black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green/black jacket, light blue shirt, dark blue jeans and black and red shoes.

Police said he is not considered critically missing.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the MPD (414) 935-7242.