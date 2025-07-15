Missing Milwaukee boy found safe, uncle charged: new video

The Brief New videos show the kidnapping of 7-year-old Jamal White and a shooting linked to the incident. The boy had been last seen near 61st and Hustis on Friday night before being found on Saturday. The boy's uncle is now charged following his abduction for a shooting the Saturday he was found.



FOX6 News has obtained new videos showing the abduction of 7-year-old Jamal White before he was found safe.

What we know:

One shows the 7-year-old boy being snatched while riding a bike in front of his family home. The other shows the next day when his uncle opened fire on people trying to help.

The backstory:

Police said White was taken at gunpoint outside his home near 61st and Hustis around 7 p.m. on Friday. He was reported critically missing that night, and an Amber Alert was later issued.

Almost 24 hours after he had been taken, police confirmed he was found safe. The Amber Alert was then canceled. At this time, what led to his abduction – and eventual return – remains unclear.

Related article

What they're saying:

One man, who wishes to remain unidentified, said the sound of White’s screams calling out for his father still pull at his heartstrings.

"I was just in shock," he said. "You could literally help somebody and still be a target."

New surveillance shows two people jumping out of a jeep. White, who was on a bike in front of his family home, tried to run when someone grabbed him and threw him in the car.

You can see another person running in the house.

"To hear that little boy scream out for his daddy and the way he sounded, it was like, ‘Hey, you need to get up and search around to see if you can find something," the man said.

He said he and his 16-year-old drove to Hustis on Saturday morning to help out and tried to park.

"Soon as I was able to see this guy running, he turns his gun around and aims at us, shooting," he said.

Dig deeper:

27-year-old Jamel White, the boy's uncle, was arrested. He told detectives he was scared for his family.

"It shook my son a little bit and it kind of put a bad taste in my mouth about helping," the man said.

Jamel White

Nobody was injured in the incident.

It should be noted that Jamel White was not charged with his disappearance. He was charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

What's next:

His bond was set at $20,000. He is due back in court on Tuesday, July 22.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the 7-year-old was released to Child Protective Services.