Missing 21-year-old woman; Milwaukee police seek help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a critically missing 21-year-old woman.

Police said Brittney Thurmond was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, near Hampton and Sherman.

She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds, with brown eyes and medium-length black hair.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said she might be with a man identified as Alfred Savoy, who is driving a 2021 black Honda Civic, with Wisconsin temporary plates U727ZE, last four of the vin #6914.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.