Minimum wage hike in COVID relief bill in trouble

It squeaked by the house and now the Senate will decide if the latest COVID-relief bill is worth the price tag: $1.9 trillion. Inside that bill is $1,400 for eligible Americans, unemployment benefits and billions for state and local governments, but the minimum wage hike is in trouble.

Milwaukee’s Lange Bros. Woodwork Company pays above the $7.25 minimum wage and offers employees health, dental and 401K.

"I’m not against the minimum wage," said Randy Lange, co-owner.

Randy Lange

Lange has lots of questions about it, including one he posed to President Joe Biden during a town hall at the Pabst Theater. He’s since been in touch with a top White House economic official.

"It should be done locally, by the different areas because different parts of the country have different costs of livings," said Lange. "Hawaii is the high end of the cost of living. Mississippi is on the low end. Wisconsin’s in the middle someplace."

By 2025, the House-based COVID-19 bill would ramp up the minimum wage to $15 an hour, but the Senate’s neutral budget referee, the parliamentarian, ruled that wage hike broke the special budget rules that Democrats are using to pass this bill with a simple majority. House progressives, including Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, urge the Senate’s presiding officer to ignore the parliamentarian's guidance, while $15 an hour is already a reality for Milwaukee workers under a union contract with MASH -- Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers.

Peter Rickman

"All labor has dignity and deserves a living wage," said Peter Rickman, president of MASH. "We are quite literally decades past the time when the minimum wage ought to be raised to a level that provides enough for folks who punch a clock to bring home a paycheck that supports themselves and their family."

So the debate over the minimum wage wages on in Washington and in Milwaukee.

The House on Saturday narrowly passed the COVID-relief bill. All three Wisconsin Democrats voted for it and all five Wisconsin Republicans voted against it. Wisconsin's senators are expected to vote like their House colleagues.