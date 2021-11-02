Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee's Trowbridge School goes virtual; increased COVID cases

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Tuesday, Nov. 2 that Trowbridge Street School of Great Lakes Studies will move to virtual learning amid increased COVID-19 cases. The school will return to in-person learning on Friday, Nov. 12.

A news release says Trowbridge School's students, families, and staff were first notified about the transition to virtual learning Monday afternoon. The decision to move to virtual learning was made to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.  

Trowbridge School staff will report to the building and work independently from their individual classroom or office space. Students and families can expect additional outreach from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning. Families should contact the school if they are in need of technology assistance.

MPS requires all students, staff, and visitors to wear face-coverings, and encourage everyone to cover sneezes and coughs, practice physical distancing, and wash hands thoroughly and often.

