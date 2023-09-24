Milwaukee's 'Mailman Mike' retires, 30 years of mail and kindness

A Milwaukee mailman is retiring after a 30-year career. He delivered his last mail piece this weekend.

People came out Sunday, Sept. 24 to celebrate his career, character and kindness.

It’s never easy saying goodbye to an old friend. Michael Boothe took in every warm embrace.

The hugs and moments were bittersweet goodbyes for the retired mailman who made sure to say hello.

"They think I’m cool. Like an uncle or something," said Boothe. "They tell me a lot of things. Some I don’t want to hear, and sometimes, they need someone to confide in. Why not?"

In Riverwest, Booth is known as Mailman Mike. He carried letters and kindness.

"His personality, his smile, his great attitude," said Ruth Weill.

"I’m 20 years walking around over here. Thirty years total out here in the streets," Boothe said. "Why I wouldn’t want to be nice to everyone I go past? I might need them."

The community Mailman Mike served held a retirement celebration at the farmers market Sunday morning.

"We call him Mailman Mike. Nicest guy in America," said Michael Fritz.

"I tell ya. When I’d be out and about down Humbolt, I would look for Mailman Mike," said Julie Wiegert. "His smile would sustain me for a day and another day and another day."

The goodbye brought tears.

"Oh, I always cry for stuff," Weill said.

The goodbyes also had moments of joy.

In a ceremony, Mailman Mike received a plaque and a replica big blue mailbox. People signed and sealed their gratitude for a man who delivered more than mail.

"When you wake up in the morning, and you’re brushing your teeth, why don’t you make a promise," said Boothe. "'Hey, I’m going to have a good day,' and stick to it."

The Milwaukee Common Council honored Mailman Mike. He is off to a vacation in Italy on Monday, Sept. 25.