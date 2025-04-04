Milwaukee's Lake Express Ferry comes out of storage for 2025 season

article

The Brief The Lake Express Ferry is out of winter storage and now docked at its Lake Michigan terminal. The ferry will begin is travel season on May 2 with two daily round-trip crossings to Muskegon, Michigan. The ferry accommodates 250 passengers and holds up to 46 vehicles and 12 motorcycles.



It's a sure sign of spring – the Lake Express Ferry made its annual trek on Friday morning, April 4 from its winter home in Milwaukee's Menomonee River Valley to its in-season terminal home on the lakefront.

Coming out of storage

What we know:

The ferry made its low-speed journey from its storage area, just west of the 6th Street Viaduct. It trekked along the Menomonee River toward Port Milwaukee, under the Hoan Bridge and to the Lake Express Ferry terminal on Lake Michigan.

Lake Express Ferry, Milwaukee

The Lake Express Ferry will begin its travel season on Friday, May 2. It starts the season with two daily round-trip crossings. That gets ramped up as the season wears on.

About the Lake Express Ferry

What we know:

The Milwaukee-based Lake Express Ferry is the Midwest’s only high-speed auto/passenger ferry. The ferry accommodates 250 passengers and holds up to 46 vehicles and 12 motorcycles.

With terminals in Milwaukee and Muskegon, Mich., Lake Express makes multiple daily trips across Lake Michigan, with each voyage totaling two and one-half hours.

For more information, or to schedule a trip, you are invited to visit lake-express.com or call 1-866-914-1010.