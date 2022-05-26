Milwaukee's July 3 lakefront fireworks: Volunteers needed

article

Milwaukee County revealed new information on Thursday, May 26 about the July 3 fireworks that will take place on the city's lakefront.

The July 3rd display is expected to be about 45 minutes long – and begin around 9:30 p.m. Community members are invited to return to Veterans Park, Bradford Beach, or Lake Park for the best viewing locations.

A news release says parking operations at the lakefront will begin at 6 a.m. on July 3. All lots can be accessed from Lincoln Memorial Drive and are first-come, first-served. There are no in-out privileges once a vehicle enters the grounds. No overnight parking is allowed. All vehicles are asked to leave the grounds after the fireworks display has concluded.

Lastly, Milwaukee County Parks are also requesting volunteers to help clean up the lakefront prior to and after the fireworks display. Learn more about how you can get involved.