Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee's July 3rd lakefront fireworks to return for 2022

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

US Bank Fireworks along Milwaukee's lakefront (2019)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee’s July 3 firework display is expected to return in 2022 – after a two-year hiatus.

A news release from Milwaukee County Parks says planning is underway to bring the event back this summer, and additional sponsors are being sought to help bring the community event back with a bang.

Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director, issued this statement: 

"Summer in Milwaukee revolves around the park system as so many of the activities that people enjoy in the summer take place in a park. While we still face a lot of challenges with staffing and funding, we're optimistic that with partners like American Family Insurance, that this year summer may be a little more 'back to usual'."

Planning is also underway for a variety of additional events at Veterans Park, including the return of some popular runs, cycling events and festivals, as well as new events. Additional details will be available later in the spring.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee County Parks is currently hiring for full and part-time positions including park operations, lifeguarding, food and beverage and golf. Information on employment opportunities is available.

Milwaukee lights up blue and gold for Ukraine
article

Milwaukee lights up blue and gold for Ukraine

Several Milwaukee buildings and landmarks will light up blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine starting on Sunday, March 6 at dusk.

Kegel's Inn fish fry; open for dine-in, carry out, drive-thru
article

Kegel's Inn fish fry; open for dine-in, carry out, drive-thru

Today is the first Friday of Lent and many restaurants are getting ready for the annual Friday fish fry crowds.

Wisconsin State Fair: Jeff Dunham brings laughs to Main Stage Aug. 6

Wisconsin State Fair officials revealed on FOX6 WakeUp News on Friday, March 4 that comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will perform at the State Fair Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.