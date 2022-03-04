Milwaukee's July 3rd lakefront fireworks to return for 2022

article

Milwaukee’s July 3 firework display is expected to return in 2022 – after a two-year hiatus.

A news release from Milwaukee County Parks says planning is underway to bring the event back this summer, and additional sponsors are being sought to help bring the community event back with a bang.

Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director, issued this statement:

"Summer in Milwaukee revolves around the park system as so many of the activities that people enjoy in the summer take place in a park. While we still face a lot of challenges with staffing and funding, we're optimistic that with partners like American Family Insurance, that this year summer may be a little more 'back to usual'."

Planning is also underway for a variety of additional events at Veterans Park, including the return of some popular runs, cycling events and festivals, as well as new events. Additional details will be available later in the spring.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee County Parks is currently hiring for full and part-time positions including park operations, lifeguarding, food and beverage and golf. Information on employment opportunities is available.