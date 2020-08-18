Milwaukee's Jason Rae, youngest elected to DNC, 'humbled' to lead roll call vote at convention

It took 16 minutes into the first night of the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 18 before "Milwaukee" was mentioned. The political focus shifted back to the Brew City Tuesday, with President Donald Trump's son campaigning in Milwaukee, and a big role for state and local leaders on night two of the convention amid the theme, "Leadership matters."

Major speakers slated for Tuesday night included former President Bill Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter, along with Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden -- speaking virtually following a new twist on the official convention business.

Jason Rae

Milwaukee's Jason Rae, secretary of the DNC, said Tuesday he was "humbled" by the opportunity to lead the roll call vote from Milwaukee, speaking to the world. He's been going to Democratic National Conventions since he was 17.

"We're going to hear from people," said Rae. "We're going to hear from those small business owners, those parents, those teachers who are going to hear their story about the chaos and crisis of Donald Trump, and talk about Joe Biden's vision for America."

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes

He called it a reimagined roll call also including Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, announcing the votes for Wisconsin.

"I am so excited for the opportunity to deliver our delegate votes to the next president of the United States, Joe Biden," said Barnes. "Right now, Americans understand that we need leadership."

Delegates already voted on the platform, with hundreds of Bernie Sanders delegates voting no.

"The party platform is an aspirational statement about what we care about, what we believe in, what we intend to champion in the future," said Charlie Ryan. "The fact that they could not bring themselves to say that health care should be a human right is problematic for me."

But the senator urged his supporters to back Biden.

"We have a dynamic agenda that a number of folks in the Bernie campaign, the Bernie base, was able to impact, so again, it is the most progressive party platform in Democratic Party platform history," said State Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee).

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett spoke out ahead of his role Tuesday night, gaveling in the session.

"I have thought about not giving the gavel up and just speaking for three hours about how great Milwaukee is, but the sergeant at arms, who happens to be Congresswoman Moore, who would escort me away if I did that," said Mayor Barrett.