Mayor Barrett answers questions about the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Tuesday, Aug. 18 answered questions about the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Tuesday marks day two of the Democratic National Convention. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the convention is an all-virtual event.

The mayor addressed reports that people should say away from downtown Milwaukee due to the convention.

"There is absolutely no reason to stay away from downtown other than COVID-19. Obviously we're concerned about the health ramifications for people being out and about. But in terms of the convention, it has not caused any huge disruptions," said Mayor Tom Barrett.

Mayor Barett also addressed his disappointment over Milwaukee being largely left out of the national primetime coverage of the 2020 DNC.

" I think once they went virtual, of course, that changed everything. Of course I would have liked to see more about Milwaukee and maybe there will be more tonight," said Mayor Barrett.

Mayor Tom Barrett will gavel in the convention Tuesday night, Aug. 18. During the 2020 DNC we can expect to hear from Gov. Evers, Senator Baldwin, and Lt. Gov. Barnes will play an important role as well.