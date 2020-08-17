'We the people:' Day 1 of 2020 DNC kicks off virtually in Milwaukee

The first night of Democrats’ national convention Monday, Aug. 17 was set to feature a lineup of several former Republican officials who are backing former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, including live and prerecorded speeches.

Wisconsin Democrats marked the start of the Democratic National Convention by blaming President Trump for botching the response to the coronavirus pandemic. They said that forced them to cancel the in-person gathering that would have brought about 50,000 people to Milwaukee.

State Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler said the Republican president's failure to adequately respond to the pandemic is why Democrats had to move to an all-virtual event. Trump’s Wisconsin campaign spokeswoman hasn't responded to a request for comment.

Wisconsin delegates stayed home, but followed convention custom and still met for breakfast.

"Having been in person to previous conventions, I'm as busy right now as I was in those in-person conventions, but less time in cabs, stuck in traffic," Sen. Tammy Baldwin said.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin

That's because this time...the convention's virtual.

"We live-streamed it online and you could have filled a huge hall with the people who were tuned in online, far more than could have packed into a room in other conditions," Wilker said.

Senator Baldwin said she won't be in Milwaukee in person to watch, but she will when she speaks Thursday from the same stage Congresswoman Gwen Moore was set to deliver remarks from on the opening night.

"The DNC theme tonight is, 'We the people," Rep. Moore said.

Monday evening's schedule included planned segments on racial justice, including a conversation with Joe Biden, a portion on COVID-19 and remarks from former presidential candidates who ran against Biden — including Senator Bernie Sanders -- and First Lady Michelle Obama slated to speak.

"We need a uniter in chief. We need a healer in chief. We don't need a tweeter in chief. We don't need a divider in chief," Chair of the DNC Tom Perez said.

After a year of planning, expectations of 50,000 people and $200 million for area businesses, the DNC is just a sliver of that.

"We've been here for about a year preparing for this convention -- not the convention we thought we would have, but one I think is responsible, given the fact that we have tried to look out for the health and the safety of the people here in the state of Wisconsin," Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee.

From inside the Wisconsin Center, a few of the speakers are scheduled to speak during the convention, and they'll also gavel in and out every night starting at 8.

Everyone going in needs a COVID test... which included our news team. The convention runs through Thursday, Aug. 20.