'We're still a swing state:' Milwaukee not mentioned until 16 minutes into 1st night of DNC

Delegates and leaders on Tuesday, Aug. 18 reacted to the lack of Wisconsin representation on the first day of the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

It took 16 minutes for Milwaukee to be mentioned during the convention Monday night, and many people noticed.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez

DNC leadership said Wisconsin remains an important focus.

"We've continued to be anchored in Wisconsin," said DNC Chairman Tom Perez.

Perez shared that message on day two of the convention.

"The state that is going to have the most representation for speakers is the state of Wisconsin," said Perez.

Tommy Molina

Delegate Tommy Molina believes there should have been more of a Wisconsin representation on the first day.

"It was definitely disappointing to see the lack of mention of Milwaukee and the even state of Wisconsin in general," he said. "Hopefully that changes as we move forward."

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

"I understand that they're trying to appeal to the entire country," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. "Quite honestly, from a political standpoint, we're still a swing state. It makes sense for them to do it, so I'd like to see them do more, and hopefully, over the next few nights, they'll do a little bit more."

With speakers now talking from locations around the country, the DNC also made a change to the official logo, changing an outline of the state of Wisconsin in the center to the United States.

Democratic National Convention logo changed

"We had a number of people who are going to be speaking from all across the country," said Joe Solomonese, CEO of the 2020 Democratic National Convention Committee. "They had commented, and I understood the sentiment, they didn't want to give the impression that they were in Wisconsin if they weren't. They felt like it was important to be transparent."

Delegates said they hope national speakers point out the convention being in Milwaukee this year.

Mayor Barrett said he wants the community to be proud that we secured this convention because it was a competitive process.