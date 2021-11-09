Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee's Bryant School goes virtual amid rising COVID numbers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools' William Cullen Bryant School will move to virtual learning Wednesday, Nov. 10 -- and return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 22.

A news release says Bryant School's students, families, and staff were first notified about the transition to virtual learning Tuesday afternoon. The decision to move to virtual learning was made to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that 3% or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.  

Bryant School staff will report to the building and work independently from their individual classroom or office space. Students and families can expect additional outreach from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning. Families should contact the school if they are in need of technology assistance. 

MPS requires all students, staff, and visitors to wear face-coverings, and encourage everyone to cover sneezes and coughs, practice physical distancing, and wash hands thoroughly and often.

