Milwaukee's 55th Summerfest starts Thursday; new ways to get there

Summerfest 2023 starts Thursday, June 22, and a lot of work has gone into making sure it goes off without a hitch.

Organizers said they want to make it easy for people to get to the Summerfest grounds.

"It's great to be a part of it," said Pat Murphy, Ultimate Confections.

The Big Gig is one of the sweetest Milwaukee has to offer.

"The city kind of prides itself on a few things, and Summerfest definitely is one of them," said Murphy.

Ultimate Confections

For Pat Murphy, it's one of busiest times of the year. The owner of Ultimate Confections has been a vendor at Summerfest for the last three decades.

On the eve of the festival, there was a lot of prep in the kitchen.

"We're ready for tomorrow, and we just take a look at how the day goes and make sure we're ready for the next day," said Murphy.

The 55th anniversary comes with new music, food and activities, along with some easier ways to get down to the grounds.

Summerfest

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We have a lot of great new and exciting attractions and entertainment this year," said Jason Stuewe, Summerfest. "The best way to get here is to always take Milwaukee County Transit."

MCTS is offering three options, from normal routes to the new Bus Rapid Transit. There are also two shuttles running at the College Avenue and Brown Deer Park and Rides.

"It's quick and easy, in and out, and it's a really smooth operation," said Stuewe.

Summerfest

If you're driving, Summerfest worked with the WisDOT and the city on a traffic plan, with officials asking people to park in the downtown structures.

"It's a really quick, short and easy walk, but it will be a much better experience for the patrons," said Stuewe.