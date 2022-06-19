Milwaukee woman shot on sidewalk near 5th and Burleigh, police seek video

A Milwaukee woman, 39, was shot while walking near 5th and Burleigh Sunday evening, June 19.

Police said the shots rang out around 7 p.m. as the woman walked on a sidewalk. The shots came "from a group of individuals."

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police "we believe there could be individuals with video that may have captured this incident."

No arrests have been made.

If you have video or any information regarding this shooting, you're asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.