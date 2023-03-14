Milwaukee woman shot near 55th and Brentwood
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 24, was shot Tuesday night, March 14 near 55th and Brentwood.
Police said the shots were fired around 8:30 p.m.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.