Milwaukee woman shot in head out of coma, suspect at large

A Milwaukee woman was shot in the head inside her own home near 16th and Lincoln on March 4. Nearly two months later, Asiah Dennis is out of a coma and on the road to recovery. With the alleged shooter still at large, Dennis' family is counting their blessings, knowing how much has changed in just a few months.

Six weeks after first telling us about her sister, Asiah Dennis. Erika Brister couldn't help but smile Sunday, April 23. Family said Dennis can't talk just yet, so she uses signals to communicate. One means yes, and two means no.

"We're doing better, actually. She's getting better," said Brister.

Asiah Dennis

Brister noted her sister's strength and persistence under the direst of circumstances.

"She's walking," said Brister. "It's just, her right side is kinda sluggish, but she's there. That left side is strong, and she's getting strong enough to come home, and they're still shocked about where she started from until now."

An ambulance rushed Dennis to the hospital on the morning of March 4. The 26-year-old was shot in the head inside her own home following a night out. Brister said she's been to the hospital to visit every day since.

"It's gotten to the point where the nurses have my badge already wrote out for me 'cause I'm there, so I want her to know that she's not alone, and she's never gonna be alone," said Brister.

Prosecutors charged Erma Bowie, 27, 10 days after the shooting. A criminal complaint says Bowie tried forcing her way into the home and then stuck a gun through a broken window and fired. Bowie's stepfather told FOX6 in March she was ready to turn herself in, but she hasn't.

Still, Brister said her family is focused on the positive.

Erma Bowie

"It gives us all peace that she's coming home, and that we ain't gotta worry about her leaving us," said Brister.

Brister said she's hopeful her sister will be discharged from the hospital in the next few months.

Asiah Dennis

Bowie is charged with first-degree attempted homicide. If you know where she is, you're asked to contact Milwaukee police.