Milwaukee woman shot in head; woman pleads guilty, sentenced

article

A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting another woman in the back of the head in March 2023.

28-year-old Erma L. Bowie pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Reckless Injury with Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the shooting of Asiah Dennis near 16th and Lincoln in Milwaukee on March 4, 2023.

In court on Wednesday, April 24, Bowie changed her plea to guilty on the 1st Degree Reckless Injury Charge, and the charges of Bail Jumping and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon were dismissed, but read in.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Bowie was sentenced to 20 years in prison, 15 years of incarceration and five years of extended supervision.

Related article

Bowie was extradited from East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana to Wisconsin after her arrest in April 2023, which came over a month after Bowie's stepfather told FOX6 she was planning to turn herself in to Milwaukee police.

FOX6 also talked to the family of Asiah Dennis after the shooting. The family provided updates on Dennis' recovery.