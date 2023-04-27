Milwaukee woman shot in head, wanted woman arrested in Louisiana

article

Erma Bowie, wanted in connection with the shooting of Asiah Dennis, who was shot in the head inside her own home near 16th and Lincoln on March 4, was arrested Thursday, April 27 in Louisiana.

Online records show Bowie was booked into jail in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana.

The arrest comes over a month after Bowie's stepfather told FOX6 she was planning to turn herself in to Milwaukee police.

Six weeks after first telling us about her sister, Asiah Dennis. Erika Brister couldn't help but smile Sunday, April 23. Family said Dennis can't talk just yet, so she uses signals to communicate. One means yes, and two means no.

"We're doing better, actually. She's getting better," said Brister.

Brister noted her sister's strength and persistence under the direst of circumstances. Dennis was initially in a coma, and Brister said her younger sister's brain was only functioning at 1%.

"She's walking," said Brister. "It's just, her right side is kinda sluggish, but she's there. That left side is strong, and she's getting strong enough to come home, and they're still shocked about where she started from until now."

An ambulance rushed Dennis to the hospital on the morning of March 4. The 26-year-old was shot in the head inside her own home following a night out. Brister said she's been to the hospital to visit every day since.

Erma Bowie, Asiah Dennis

"It's gotten to the point where the nurses have my badge already wrote out for me 'cause I'm there, so I want her to know that she's not alone, and she's never gonna be alone," said Brister.

Prosecutors charged Erma Bowie, 27, 10 days after the shooting.

According to a criminal complaint, Dennis attended a birthday party at a hookah lounge near 91st and Silver Spring. Her father said she came home early on March 4 drunk to their house at 16th and Lincoln.

Prosecutors say it was Bowie who drove Dennis home that night.

Dennis' father said shortly after his daughter came home, there was banging at their door, and two women were outside. According to the complaint, he said Bowie was one of those women, and she had a gun. They were demanding that Dennis come outside.

Dennis' father called 911, and the complaint says the woman appeared to leave. Dennis stepped outside to confirm that, and the women tried pushing their way into the home, according to prosecutors. This is when Bowie allegedly shoved the gun through the window, telling Dennis, "I'll kill you," before firing once.

Prosecutors say Dennis' father identified Bowie as the shooter via a photo array. An investigation revealed Dennis received 38 phone calls from Bowie that morning.

According to Dennis' family, Dennis came home from the birthday party with someone else's keys. The family believes this is what the two women came to the home looking for. They got them, but that wasn't enough.

"The other one was like, 'No. I'm finna kill her. I'm gonna take her out' and reached right over my dad and shot my sister right in the back of her head as she was walking off," said Brister.

Still, Brister said her family is focused on the positive.

"It gives us all peace that she's coming home, and that we ain't gotta worry about her leaving us," said Brister.

Brister said she's hopeful her sister will be discharged from the hospital in the next few months.

Bowie is charged with first-degree attempted homicide.

Bowie was convicted in August 2022 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit intimidation of victim. She was sentenced in October to serve seven months in the House of Correction but never showed up to jail. At the same time, in a separate case, she pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and received a sentence of three years' probation.

Two months later, in November 2022, another Milwaukee County case was filed against her, with a plea/sentencing hearing set for April. In that case, she is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping.

In February 2023, she was charged with failure to report to jail, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Another warrant was issued after the shooting that hospitalized Dennis.