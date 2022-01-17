Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee woman shot during argument near 60th and Clarke, 2 arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 42, suffered serious injuries when she was shot Monday afternoon, Jan. 17 near 60th and Clarke.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. when shots were fired during an argument and the woman was struck. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two Milwaukee men, ages 27 and 20, were arrested and are expected to face charges in this case.

