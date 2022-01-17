Milwaukee woman shot during argument near 60th and Clarke, 2 arrested

A Milwaukee woman, 42, suffered serious injuries when she was shot Monday afternoon, Jan. 17 near 60th and Clarke.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. when shots were fired during an argument and the woman was struck. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two Milwaukee men, ages 27 and 20, were arrested and are expected to face charges in this case.