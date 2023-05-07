Milwaukee woman killed, sister charged, brother murdered 9 years ago

A Milwaukee area mother whose son, an up-and-coming rapper, was murdered nine years ago is in the midst of tragedy again. One daughter was killed, and another daughter has been arrested, accused of the homicide.

"It’s just like, metaphorically speaking, a Bermuda triangle," said Dexter Carter, Tessa Gaines' father.

As a bar owner, Carter can help customers navigate through their problems.

"It’s not just a myth," said Carter. "We’re psychologists, psychiatrists."

His daughter, Tessa Gaines, 35, came to him, too.

Tessa Gaines

"To this day, you have no idea how much it means to me. It means a lot to me," said Carter.

Since April 26, Carter said he's been in a haze himself, raising money at his bar Friday, May 5, for Tessa's funeral.

"Our emotions are mixed up," said Carter. "She always say when she come in, 'Daddy I love you.’"

This family isn't just dealing with the grief of losing one daughter but also, the shock of knowing another, Kiara Gaines, 34, is charged with killing Tessa.

"You couldn’t separate them on anything, nothing," said Carter. "That’s why it’s just so unusual."

Kiara Gaines, Tessa Gaines

Carter’s described the two as like twins.

"There’s no way we should be burying our daughter," said Carter. "There’s no way we should have a daughter downtown."

According to a criminal complaint, the sisters had been fighting. Tessa was found lying on a porch at 45th and Hadley and pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed she had stab wounds to her left lung and heart. Kiara Gaines faces one count of second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

"We would love for her to get the help she needs instead of just being in a cell," said Carter.

Kiara Gaines

Kiara's parents said she struggled with mental health. A defense attorney said in court Kiara Gaines had plans to check herself in for treatment a day after her sister’s homicide.

"Don’t push nobody away who have any problems," said Carter.

Carter urged everyone to open up about their problems and to be a listening ear for others.

"Mental health is a real issue," said Carter. "A lot of people don’t think about it until it hits home…until it hits home."

Tavion Milarms, Tessa Gaines, Kiara Gaines

The sisters' mother said nine years ago, her son, Tavion Milams, an up-and-coming Milwaukee rapper, was also murdered.

To help the family, you can send money to their CashApp ($deboraretickneebon).