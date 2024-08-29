Woman attacked on Milwaukee's southwest side, police seek suspect

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating the attack of a woman near 92nd and Beloit that happened on Wednesday night. The victim said she thought the suspect "wanted to kill" her. Ald. Peter Burgelis, who represents the district where it took place, spoke out. He was the victim of an assault last year.



Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect after a woman was attacked near 92nd and Beloit on Wednesday night.

The victim said she is lucky to be alive. FOX6 News is not identifying her; she worries the attacker might come after her again.

"I thought he wanted to kill me," the victim said.

The victim said she was walking around 9:30 p.m. when the suspect passed her on a bike and turned around. She said the suspect slammed her to the ground and dragged her to a nearby bush.

"As I start running into the street, he’s running after me with a gun. I could see the gun – it was huge," the woman said. "He caught me in the middle of the street. He grabbed my shirt. He yanked me."

The woman said, when the suspect realized her leg was injured, and she could not walk, he left her alone. Milwaukee police said the suspect got on a bike and rode away after the attack.

The woman then limped to a bar to call 911. She is grateful for a bartender who she said helped her.

Ald. Peter Burgelis, who represents the district on Milwaukee's southwest side where the attack took place, said the area has the city's lowest crime rate – but attacks can happen anywhere.

"Any time you feel threatened or vulnerable, it’s good to get support from your community," he said.

Burgelis, himself, was assaulted last year. He and the victim want people in the neighborhood to stay alert.

"It’s always difficult to come to grips with what happened and the why. Why me, why now," he said.

"(The suspect) needs to be caught. I’m scared for other women, I am scared for myself," the woman said.

Anyone with information about or video of the attack is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.