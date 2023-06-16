Milwaukee County Supervisor assaulted at Mayfair Mall; parking dispute

article

Milwaukee County Supervisor Peter Burgelis was assaulted on Monday, June 12 at Mayfair Mall.

According to police, Burgelis was struck in the face by a subject while inside a store at the mall. The dispute was over a parking issue that had occurred earlier in the lot.

The suspect left prior to police arrival but a person of interest has been identified.

This is an open investigation.

A news release from the Office of Peter Burelis states that "Burgelis has sustained significant injuries and received surgical care at Froedtert Hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery."

Supervisor Peter Burgelis statement:

"I will never be silenced, nor will I allow this act of violence to detract from our ongoing efforts to secure acceptance and equality for the LGBTQ+ community. If anything, this assault serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive challenges we continue to face.

"The unfortunate truth is that threats and acts of violence against the LGBTQ community persist at an alarming rate. Nationally LGBTQ+ people are nearly four times more likely than non-LGBTQ+ people to be victims of violent crime. This reflects a broader pattern of discrimination and intolerance that plagues our society. We have seen a concerning rise in incidents, including the recent bomb threats directed at several Milwaukee-area Kohl's stores due to their Pride displays.

"It is through resilience and unwavering determination that we must confront these injustices and strive for a future where all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, can live without fear of harm or prejudice."