Milwaukee winter parking regulations begin Dec. 1

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
winter parking regulations Milwaukee article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents should be aware of winter parking regulations begin on Wednesday, Dec. 1 – and then will be in effect until March 1, 2022.

Winter parking regulations

  • Posted signs take precedence. Please read the street signs for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK.
  • NO PARKING is allowed on through highways and bus routes from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. 

Stay informed 

  • Sign up for Parking Alerts: text alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com and/or E-Notify email messages at milwaukee.gov/enotify. 
  • Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw 
  • Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only) 
  • Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance 
  • Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/Parking Regulations requiring a valid overnight permit or temporary overnight permission to park on city streets still apply from Dec. 1 to March 1.
