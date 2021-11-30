Milwaukee winter parking regulations begin Dec. 1
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents should be aware of winter parking regulations begin on Wednesday, Dec. 1 – and then will be in effect until March 1, 2022.
Winter parking regulations
- Posted signs take precedence. Please read the street signs for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK.
- NO PARKING is allowed on through highways and bus routes from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Stay informed
- Sign up for Parking Alerts: text alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com and/or E-Notify email messages at milwaukee.gov/enotify.
- Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw
- Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only)
- Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance
- Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/Parking Regulations requiring a valid overnight permit or temporary overnight permission to park on city streets still apply from Dec. 1 to March 1.
