Milwaukee winter parking regulations begin Dec. 1

Milwaukee residents should be aware of winter parking regulations begin on Wednesday, Dec. 1 – and then will be in effect until March 1, 2022.

Winter parking regulations

Posted signs take precedence. Please read the street signs for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK.

NO PARKING is allowed on through highways and bus routes from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Sign up for Parking Alerts: text alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com and/or E-Notify email messages at milwaukee.gov/enotify.

Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw

Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only)

Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance

Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/Parking Regulations requiring a valid overnight permit or temporary overnight permission to park on city streets still apply from Dec. 1 to March 1.