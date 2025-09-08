Milwaukee-Wauwatosa border car break-ins; neighbors demand action

The Brief Surveillance video shows a thief breaking into a car through its sunroof on Sept. 2 near Grantosa and North 100th. Just days later, another suspect stole a red SUV parked in the same spot as a delivery driver made a stop. Neighbors say they’re frustrated, more vigilant and pushing local leaders for action.



Neighbors along the Milwaukee–Wauwatosa border say they’re fed up after thieves targeted vehicles parked near their homes twice in less than a week.

What we know:

Surveillance video shows one of the break-ins happening right outside a homeowner’s window near Grantosa and North 100th.

The man, whose identity is being concealed for safety reasons, said he’s alarmed.

"I am frustrated and a little surprised," he said. "I thought it was absolutely insane. How bold are people now that they’re able to just come out in the middle of the day and try to break into somebody’s car?"

Last Tuesday, on Sept. 2, surveillance video captured someone busting through the sunroof of a car parked on the street, then climbing inside.

"This is an area that’s being targeted for whatever reason," the homeowner said.

Dig deeper:

Just days later, on Sept. 6, video shows a delivery driver park in the same spot. As he walked to the door, another car pulled up alongside the red SUV.

A suspect jumped out and took off in the vehicle.

"I don’t think that it’s a coincidence that you have something happen on the second and then on the sixth you have another break-in on the same area," the homeowner said.

Neighbors say they’re on edge and want the crimes to stop.

"Definitely being more vigilant. I’m trying to make sure people are being more aware of the situation," the homeowner added.

The neighbor says he’s reached out to the district alderman to alert him to the problem and is asking for action moving forward.