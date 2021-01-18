Milwaukee virtually honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

With large gatherings not possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were plenty of virtual events to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"Now more than ever, as we look back on the events of the last year we see we have much to do," said Joan Johnson of the Milwaukee Public Library.

The Milwaukee Public Library hosted a celebration for Dr. King on Monday, Jan. 18. It was virtual -- and focused on a continued fight.

Joan Johnson

"We must harness the will and momentum to dismantle systemic racism and alleviate the disparities caused by it," Johnson said.

People hearing about Dr. King's civil rights work and lasting legacy through leaders and artists like Milwaukee native Charly Palmer.

Charly Palmer

"There’s always been a commitment to African American history. It’s always been very important to me," Palmer said.

This year's theme comes from a quote by Dr. King -- "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

Statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Palmer is pushing people to stand up to injustice.

"When you see someone speak out illy of civil rights… racism…if you don’t say something, you’re supporting their ideas. I think it becomes very important to speak your mind," Palmer said.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream and words of wisdom are lasting.

Terrence Roberts is one of the Little Rock 9. He met Dr. King in 1958 and has been committed to education and battling inequality ever since.

Terrence Roberts

"Go forth and take the legacy of Dr. King with you as you commit yourself to being the best person you can be from this point on," Roberts said.

Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge is shining with red, green and black lights to honor Dr. King. They will shine until 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.



