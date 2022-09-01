Milwaukee Violence Prevention Fund: Where is money being spent?

Milwaukee's little-known Violence Prevention Fund is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars. Two of the three people who were supposed to direct the money had no clue it existed.

The Violence Prevention Fund so far in 2022 planned to spend $316,000. The largest amount is for teams of people going out into Milwaukee trying to stop summer violence.

Homicides in Milwaukee are up 30% compared to this time in 2021. Milwaukee police report 156 homicides so far in 2022.

The funds are to go to the areas in Milwaukee with the most shootings – bringing resources to stop conflict.

Milwaukee's Violence Prevention Fund pays for that work. The largest chunk goes to Uniting Garden Homes that then paid other teams to do the work. Public records show payments through July 18, about $2,000 this summer, went directly to Milwaukee activist Vaun Mayes, who helps victims of violence, but he also faces a federal criminal trial.

Prosecutors charged Mayes with conspiracy to firebomb Milwaukee's District 7 police station in 2016. Ultimately, there was no attack on the station.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mayes says he is innocent. His defense team says Mayes is a hero. Mayes did not respond to a FOX6 News request to talk about the summer grant. His trial date has not been set. The Violence Prevention Fund is now paying him to stop violence.

Vaun Mayes

FOX6 News is still digging into how else the city's Violence Prevention Fund money was used. One grant of $65,000 went to a Chicago-based group called the Circle Foundation. FOX6 News asked what the group is doing with that money. The group has not responded.