Milwaukee violence prevention fund, mayor had 'no clue' it existed

Milwaukee's violence prevention fund consists of money that's supposed to prevent violence, but city leaders who were supposed to control it didn't know about it, public records show.

Those records show where the money was spent and who approved it.

Three people were supposed to be in charge of the fund, but two said they had no say in where the money went because they didn't know it existed.

The city of Milwaukee has given away hundreds of thousands of dollars with hopes of stopping violence, but neither the mayor nor the alderman who oversaw the city's budget debates knew.

"I had no clue," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

"I’m, admittedly, rather shocked because I think that type of money should have been acknowledged during the budget hearing, and how that money is utilized to assist in violence prevention, it should have been talked about," said Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy. "I’m just perplexed on how they were able to draw down on this without that coming into the city of Milwaukee as a grant and aid because that’s normal, standard operating procedure."

This mystery starts in 2017 when then-Mayor Tom Barrett, then-Health Commisioner Bevan Baker and then-Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore signed the agreement to set up the violence prevention fund housed at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

Here's how it has worked: National charitable groups and others donate to the violence prevention fund. It goes to the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Then the agreement says three city leaders, the mayor, the health commissioner and the Office of Violence Prevention director advise where the funds will go. They are to choose one person to share grant recommendations with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Up until August 2022, it was the Office of Violence Prevention director.

Those with the foundation said they then do due diligence to make sure the groups getting money are qualified nonprofits, and then the foundation sends the money.

It wasn't necessarily a secret fund. A news release announced it in 2017.

In 2021, the fund gave $150,000 to the Medical College of Wisconsin to support 414 Life, which tries to interrupt violence.

In 2022, the violence prevention fund planned to give away $220,000; most of it for the Safe Summer Initiative, including $170,000 to Uniting Garden Homes to spearhead where teams of people go to areas with the most shootings, to try to stop potentially violent conflicts, help get resources to those at risk for violence, stand against gun violence and help kids heal.

As part of the same program, $25,000 was for Westcare, along with $35,000 for youth advocate programs and $11,000 for the Good Samaritan Westside Community Church.

The fund planned $10,000 to sponsor the Black Arts Festival Milwaukee.

Then $65,000 went to the Chicago-based Circle Foundation. FOX6 News asked what they were doing with the money, but they didn't respond.

"It does seem that most of the money has gone to community organizations, appropriately," said Kirsten Johnson, Milwaukee health commissioner.

Moving forward, Johnson said she wants to keep the fund open but added everyone should know the money is there, and any group could apply for it. Like the original agreement states, she said the mayor, the OVP director and health commissioner should sign off on the grants and then publish where the money is going.

"No, I think it’s really important that we have access to money to really fund the community organizations on the ground who are doing the work in real-time and that there is some flexibility for an emergency use or limited-time use or there’s a specific incident that we want to address and really have community organizations respond quickly, that this fund gives us that agility," said Johnson. "It’s important that we do have access to money to fund violence prevention in a way that is agile and in real-time because the Council, as an organization, it just takes time for money to move through. We really need to be able to respond quickly and have money available to do that."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Under the current system, there have been some outside checks and balances. For example, the national group the Annie E. Casey Foundation expects reports about how the city has used the donations.

The Office of Violence Prevention submitted a report in 2021 explaining to the Public Welfare Foundation how the fund spent its $200,000.

FOX6 News asked Barrett and Moore to comment on why the fund was set up. We didn't hear back.