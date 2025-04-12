The Brief A Milwaukee group organized a violence prevention initiative on Saturday. The event was held at Dineen Park, where three people were shot in March. Some people said the shooting made them wary about going to the park.



A shooting at Milwaukee's Dineen Park killed two people and wounded a third last month. Now, a local group is looking to restore hope after neighbors said the crime stole their sense of community and safety.

What they're saying:

It's easier to connect when you have the right pieces coming together. On Saturday, those pieces were Milwaukee activists, law enforcement members and neighbors.

"What you’re seeing here is the aftermath of bringing the community together," said David Sinclair, outreach supervisor with 414Life. "A resident recently just told me, ‘Hey, after the event, many residents have been fearful of coming out.’"

While some were fearful, others were discouraged.

"I’m right down the street, so hearing that made me not want to take (my 2-year-old son) out," said neighbor Jakheel Jackson. "When incidents like that happen, it’s hard trying to be motivated to come outside even more."

Milwaukee's Violence Collective care team organized Saturday's pop-up, assuring people that it's alright to come out again.

"Hope for this community is basically making sure that we connect with one another," Sinclair said. "It’s our goal to make sure that when these shootings do happen that we are in those spaces right away to able to let the community know that you do have support."

What's next:

Sinclair told FOX6 News the team wants to host more pop-up events like Saturday's throughout the summer to keep connecting with the public. He said he hopes they won't always follow a tragic incident.