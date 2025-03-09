Milwaukee shooting Sunday at Dineen Park; 2 dead, 1 injured

article

Two people are dead and one injured in a shooting at Dineen Park in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 9.

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 4:15 p.m.

Responding crews found a 19-year-old man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries at the park.

Another 19-year-old man, believed to have been shot in the same incident, walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening injury a short time later.

Subsequently, in another part of Milwaukee, a 26-year-old man who was also believed to have been injured in the incident was discovered deceased in a vehicle.

The investigation is fluid and ongoing.